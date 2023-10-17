Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,003,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 674,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,037. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

