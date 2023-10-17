Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. 397,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

