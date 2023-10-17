Estate Counselors LLC Buys 8,190 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 992,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,147. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

