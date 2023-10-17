Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1,899.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,111. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

