Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,806,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.46 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.