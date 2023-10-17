Estate Counselors LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 495,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,594. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

