Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 979,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

