Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Increased to $461.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $461.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.00.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $409.74. 15,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $269.79 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.91.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 49.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

