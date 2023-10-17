Evexia Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.29. 153,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,088. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.