Evexia Wealth LLC Invests $261,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. 72,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

