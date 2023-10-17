Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLVW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.29.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLVW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 735,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 716,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,602,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,055,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

