Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

