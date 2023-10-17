Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.13. 445,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

