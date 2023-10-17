Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.6 %

EXE stock opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.54 million, a PE ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Extendicare had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of C$307.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.2798525 EPS for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.