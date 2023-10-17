FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $58,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,947. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

