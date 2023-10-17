Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,497 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $678,726,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FSTA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 117,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

