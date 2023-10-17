Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.42% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ONEQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. 81,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.