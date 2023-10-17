Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 134,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,410. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

