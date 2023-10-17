Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.84

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 28505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

