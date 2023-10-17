Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRGI
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.