Financial Analysis: Vitesse Energy (VTS) vs. The Competition

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vitesse Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Vitesse Energy Competitors -6.27% 15.60% 9.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vitesse Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vitesse Energy Competitors 1278 7214 11116 387 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Vitesse Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Vitesse Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $285.38 million $118.90 million 11.36 Vitesse Energy Competitors $1,076.07 billion $1.33 billion 21.90

Vitesse Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Vitesse Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Vitesse Energy pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.4% and pay out 84.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vitesse Energy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitesse Energy competitors beat Vitesse Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

