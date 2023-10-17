Financial Comparison: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) vs. Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 27.51% 12.14% 1.12% Univest Financial 20.85% 10.66% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $819.51 million 2.88 $265.68 million $2.17 8.52 Univest Financial $311.74 million 1.60 $78.12 million $2.80 6.04

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Univest Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

