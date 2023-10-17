Financial Comparison: NeoVolta (NEOV) and Its Peers

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -258.96% -34.98% -18.51%

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeoVolta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 96 349 804 52 2.62

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.86%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -28.13 NeoVolta Competitors $594.45 million -$3.20 million -1.96

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

