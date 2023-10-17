First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

