First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.29

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 17091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.