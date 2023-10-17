First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.29

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 17091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
