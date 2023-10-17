First United (FUNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect First United to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First United Price Performance

FUNC stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First United has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

First United Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First United by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First United by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

