First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Trading Up 2.1 %

FUNC opened at $16.65 on Friday. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts forecast that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

