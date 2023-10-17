Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.97. The business had revenue of C$23.35 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

