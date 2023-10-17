FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 2.9 %

FMC stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. FMC has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.