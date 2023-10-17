Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,500,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,463,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.