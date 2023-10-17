Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of FWONK opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

