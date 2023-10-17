Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.11

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $31.11. Fortrea shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 195,263 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

