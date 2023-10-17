Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of FOX worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FOX by 35.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96,928 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,264,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 2.2 %

FOXA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.