Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,306 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0591 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

