Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

