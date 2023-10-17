FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.77 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

