FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stake Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

