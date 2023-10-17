FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.53% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,718 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

