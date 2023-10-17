FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 81,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.