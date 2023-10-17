G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

