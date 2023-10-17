GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

