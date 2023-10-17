Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. CIBC reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

