Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.84.

GPN opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

