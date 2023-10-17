Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned 0.45% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
