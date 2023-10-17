Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,951,320,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 378.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

