Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,205,000.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 1,398,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,693. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

