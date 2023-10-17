Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 227,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,793. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
