Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. 43,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,420. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.