Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.