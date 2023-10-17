Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
