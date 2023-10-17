Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

